Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool welcome historic rivals Manchester United to Anfield in the biggest test yet of their top four revival hopes. Win today and Jürgen Klopp’s inconsistent Reds might just be able to drop that inconsistent tag given they will have won four of five in the Premier League and taken 13 of 15 possible points. After Tottenham dropped points on the weekend, a win would also mean ending the weekend just three points back of them in fourth—and still with a game in hand.

Slip up, though, and that six point gap remains along with a missed chance to make up ground against a side they’re chasing who stumbled. For United on the other hand, after struggling in recent seasons they appear to finally be where they will believe they belong under Erik ten Hag, solidly in third and building towards a future where they hope to again challenge for top silverware, and unlike in most meetings between the two sides in recent seasons it is United who head into today as at least mild favourites despite the Reds’ good recent for and the game being at Anfield.