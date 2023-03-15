Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

After going up two goals early, Liverpool dug themselves a massive hole, allowing Real Madrid to score five unanswered before the final whistle blew on the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League. Now, they will have to score at least three—and three more than their opponents—on the road at the Bernabeau to have a chance of advancing. Realistically, the tie seems over, but Liverpool aren’t a side that have always cared what’s realistic, especially in European play, and until the final whistle there will be hope—slim, but hope—of another miracle comeback.

The situation is made more complicated by midfield injuries, with Thiago, Jordan Henderson, and Stefan Bajcetic all ruled out through injury, giving Jürgen Klopp a major selection headache of the sort Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti won’t have heading into the match. But then if there is to perhaps be a miracle comeback, why not add another layer of miracle to it? Regardless the outcome, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night’s Champions League tie.