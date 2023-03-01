Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Wolves

For what feels like it might be the 373rd time this season, Liverpool are set to take on the Wanderers of Wolverhampton with the club more commonly known as Wolves heading to Anfield to make up the match that was set for the autumn only to be pushed back due to the death and funeral of long-serving British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Back in the autumn Liverpool were stumbling but it was still possible to view their season with promise and to think they could turn things around in time to be part of the title race. Now, it’s looking increasingly like they won’t even be part of the top four race—though they aren’t entirely out of the picture just yet there, currently sat 7th with a nine-point gap to make up and 15 games to do it in.

Needing three more wins than the sides they’re chasing, though, is a massive task, especially given their inconsistent form. While there’s games, though, there’s hope. So. Bring on Wolves.