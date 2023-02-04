Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Wolves vs. Liverpool

Liverpool are back in action travelling to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 20th game of the season as the Premier League tips past its half way point. It’s been a frustrating campaign so far for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, and the January transfer window saw them fail to address their problems in midfield, leaving an under-equipped, out of form, and injury-plagued side with a difficult road ahead if they’re to try to get back into a top four race that realistically appears as though it may have already slipped away from them given their litany of problems and that they’re currently ten points adrift.

For Wolves meanwhile it’s also been an unexpectedly difficult season, with Julen Lopetegui’s side currently flirting with the relegation places. However, their form has improved since the Spaniard signed on and they gave Klopp’s Reds a tough go of it in the FA Cup, pushing them to a replay before falling 1-0 in a game they will have felt unfortunate to lose. Liverpool then proceeded to be knocked out in the next round by Brighton. Whatever happens on Saturday, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.