Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool play their fifth game against Real Madrid in the Jürgen Klopp era when they take on the Spanish giants under the lights at Anfield in the first half of their Round of 16 tie, with game six and the second half then another three weeks away as the Europa League is given a chance to catch up, playing out both the Round of 32 and Round of 16 over the same span in one of the oddities of Europe’s premier cup competition.

Few Liverpool fans will have many good memories of those other matches given it includes a pair of finals defeats and that the best result across the four games was a nil-nil draw in a second leg the Reds entered down two goals and so saw them eliminated at the quarter-final stage. A win tonight, though, would put them on solid footing heading into the second leg and finally just maybe give fans and players a positive memory from these clashes. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Tuesday night’s match.