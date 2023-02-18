Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Liverpool appeared to take a step in the right direction against Everton last week as they dispatched their local rivals in a comfortable 2-0 victory. The real test, though, will be to see if they can again deliver a solid performance and three points against current top four side Newcastle United. If they do, it’s possible they could end the matchweek just six points off the Champions League places and with a game in hand on most of the sides they’re chasing. If they don’t, then last week’s positive result will amount to little more than treading water for the Reds.

For Newcastle on the other hand, it’s been an unexpectedly positive season so far. Despite the arrival of Saudi Arabia as the Premier League’s latest nation state owners and The Toon’s elevation to sportwashing project with a budget to match, nobody expected them to be in top four contention straight away and to achieve that in their first full season under the new owners and manager Eddie Howe would put them ahead of schedule and massively boost their offseason recruitment plans. Whatever happens next, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday’s late kickoff.