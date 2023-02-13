Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Everton

Liverpool head into the Merseyside Derby against an Everton side in the relegation places but who look to have been given a massive boost by the arrival of Sean Dyche and recorded a 1-0 victory over league leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge. While it’s true there’s often a so-called new manager bump when a struggling first team coach is replaced, with Dyche’s track record expectations are that Everton will quickly escape the relegation zone and climb their way into mid-table.

For Liverpool on the other hand, there seems if anything less to play for in the league at the moment than for Everton, with Jürgen Klopp’s Reds mired in 10th and realistically out of the top four race just past the 2022-23 season’s half-way point. As such, it’s hard to see the rest of the league games mattering for anything much more than pride—and so today brings with it the question of whether this struggling group have it within themselves to get fired up to face a revitalised Everton side that will almost certainly come at them hard.