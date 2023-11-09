 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Toulouse vs. Liverpool: Europa League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Europa League game at Toulouse with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By Zachary Marx
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FBL-EUR-C3-LIVERPOOL-PRESSER Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

TOULOUSE VS LIVERPOOL

| Thursday, November 11th |
Europa League | Stadium de Toulouse
5:30PM BST/12:30PM EST (heading 5)

The Reds can wrap up first place in the group tonight with a win and a LASK win or draw. Although they cannot help what happens in the other match, a win would qualify Liverpool for the knockouts regardless of other results. Of course, wrapping up this group as soon as possible would be preferred with a busy December ahead.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Toulouse vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: TNT Sports 1 (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); No Coverage (India); beIN Sports 3(Malaysia); SuperSport GOtv (Nigeria); beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

TOULOUSE

LIVERPOOL

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside