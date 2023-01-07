FA Cup 2023 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Wolves

The Premier League gets paused for the weekend as Premier League sides enter the FA Cup for the third round and bring with it a full slate of games to focus on, with Liverpool hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers under the lights at Anfield in the evening kickoff.

The evening kickoff on Saturday makes it one of the round’s three headlining ties—along with Friday’s Manchester United vs. Everton match and Monday’s Oxford United vs. Arsenal—with no competition, as 19th place Wolves face 6th place Liverpool. Neither side is where they want or expect to be in the Premier League at the moment, but a fresh competition brings with it a chance for silverware even if the league position of both sides means their main focus will likely be elsewhere and rotated sides are likely.

Wolves are 1-1-1 in the league since the re-start, and also defeated Gillingham in the League Cup to advance in that competition. Liverpool are 2-0-1 since the post World Cup re-start and lost to Manchester City in the League Cup’s Round of 16. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday night’s FA Cup tie.