FA Cup 2023 Match Coverage: Brighton vs. Liverpool

After suffering their worst defeat of the season in the league against Brighton earlier in the month in a game Jürgren Klopp went even further with saying was the worst performance he’d seen from one of his sides in his career, Liverpool face off against the Seagulls and manager Roberto De Zerbi once again to end January—only this time around it’s in the FA Cup as the two sides face off in a fourth round tie.

Liverpool were better than against Brighton in their 1-0 FA Cup third round replay against Wolves and nil-nil league draw with fellow strugglers Chelsea, but then it would have been hard for them to be worse than in their meeting with the south coast club on January 14th. For their part, Brighton followed up their 3-0 victory over the Reds earlier in the month with a let-down 2-2 draw with 14th-place Leicester City. Whatever happens when the two sides face off again on Sunday in England’s premier cup competition, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.