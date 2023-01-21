Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield in a clash between the ninth and tenth sides in the Premier League at the 2022-23 season’s half-way point. Jürgen Klopp’s Red side are a shade better on paper thanks to goal differential and holding a game in hand, but both are level on just 28 points from eighteen and nineteen games, respectively—and both of them are a full ten points off fourth best side in the table at present, Newcastle United.

Since the restart, Chelsea have drawn with Nottingham Forest and lost to Fulham as well as heavyweights Manchester City in the league. Liverpool have been beaten in the league by Brentford and Brighton since domestic play resumed following the World Cup. Both need a win here to even keep alive a faint, faint hope of being a part of this season’s top four race. Whatever happens in Saturday’s match, then, stick with us here at The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the weekend’s early Premier League kickoff.