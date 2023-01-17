FA Cup 2023 Match Coverage: Wolves vs. Liverpool

Last week, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp sent out what was arguably his strongest possible side for the Reds’ FA Cup third round tie against Wolves, who currently sit in the Premier League’s relegation places. Meanwhile, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui sent out a heavily rotated group, appearing to all but concede the tie to the Reds.

Or at least that’s what it looked like until the match kicked off, as Wolves went on to earn a 2-2 draw and force a replay of the tie at the Molineux. This time around, Klopp and Liverpool are expected to field a rotated side—less to rest players and more in response to the dire form the club find themselves in and the recent failures to perform to an adequate standard by the presumptive first choice players.

If the replay ends a draw as the first game did it will go to penalties to determine who advances to face Brighton—who recently embarrassed the Reds 3-0—in the next round of the competition. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.