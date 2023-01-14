Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Brighton vs. Liverpool

After a difficult start to 2023, with a 3-1 league loss to Brentford that saw them thoroughly outplayed and 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Wolves that forces a replay in the FA Cup, Liverpool are back in Premier League action looking to get things back on track in a season where that seems to have become the main storyline for Jürgen Klopp’s injury-ravaged Reds.

A win against Brighton could get them back within four points of the top four, as a side that had been expected to challenge for silverware looks in tough to re-qualify for next season’s Champions League. Any more dropped points against sides that they’re better on on paper, though, will be another hit to their chances of recording anything like a successful season—a major letdown after last’s quadruple chase.

Meanwhile, their opponents are just a point behind them heading into the game and a victory for Brighton here and have two wins and a loss in the league since the re-start to go with a win in the FA Cup and with the loss coming to leaders Arsenal in a competitive match.