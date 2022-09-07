Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Napoli vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to Naples to kick off their 2022-23 Champions League group stage campaign against Napoli, a side they’ve faced four times in the Jürgen Klopp era and that has gotten the better of the Reds, with Klopp’s men having just one win, one draw, and a pair of losses against the Serie A side and an aggregate 2-4 scoreline.

It’s a new-look Napoli, though, with manager Luciano Spalletti not having been in charge the last time the two sides faced off and long-time players like Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly having left the club over the summer. While Liverpool have struggled early in the league, though, that new look for Napoli hasn’t stopped Gli Azzurri from starting the season well, though, as they sit second in Serie A after the first five rounds with eleven points from three wins and a draw to show for their domestic season to date.

Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night’s Champions League tie from Stadio Diego Maradona.