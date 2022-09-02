Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Everton vs. Liverpool

Liverpool’s stoppage time victory against Newcastle mid-week gave Jürgen Klopp’s Reds back-to-back victories and their second win of the new Premier League season following a difficult opening stretch that saw them earn just two points from their first three games and lose to historic rivals Manchester United. Now, they face their local rivals, playing a second derby before Labour Day knowing a victory would likely see them end the round back in the top four and in the thick of the title race.

A local derby against Everton is never easy, though, no matter the form of the two clubs, and their opponents on Saturday will be desperate for a result after their own tough start to the season that has seen them start things off much the way 2021-22 ended under manager Frank Lampard. Which is to say poorly. The Blues ended last season in a relegation scrap and the early signs are that’s where they will be again this season, as they enter the round level with 18th place Wolves and 19th place Aston Villa on points and only out of the bottom three on goals scored.

Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday’s early kickoff in Premier League action.