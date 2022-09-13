Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Ajax

Liverpool are back in action for the first time following their unexpected, and unexpectedly heavy, defeat against Napoli in their first Champions League group stage match after the weekend’s Premier League round was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. With their upcoming league match against Chelsea also postponed, it will be just their third—and final—game of September, a month that looks a lot less frantic now than when the fixture lists were released but the result of which could lead to scheduling headaches down the road.

While Liverpool were losing 4-1 to Napoli last week, opponents Ajax were beating Rangers 4-0. They also sit top of the table in the Netherlands, making them an opponent that many would have favoured the Reds to defeat at the start of the year but that given their current struggles with fitness and form many will be wary of. If Liverpool can win, they will feel well positioned in their group despite the opening day stumble. If their struggles continue, though, another loss could all but doom their European hopes—at least in the top competition. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Tuesday night’s match.