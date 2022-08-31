Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool’s first three games of the Premier League season saw the Reds earn just two points while struggling with an ever-growing injury list. That injury list hasn’t cleared just yet but their last game was at least more positive, a 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth. Now, they face Newcastle knowing they need to win to fully get their season back on track.

Things haven’t gone all that much better for Newcastle, who have one more point than the Reds heading into the match—but then mid-table was the target for Eddie Howe’s side as they look to solidify their place in the Premier League before pushing forward as the latest sportswashing front for a human rights abusing petrostate in England’s top flight.

The winner tonight will likely push themselves solidly into the top half, which would represent a successful month for Newcastle and stabilisation and the bare minimum for the Reds. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night’s match under the lights at Anfield.