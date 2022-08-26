Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool return to Anfield needing to overcome injuries and lukewarm finishing as they looking to belatedly get their season on track against newly promoted Bournemouth in Premier League action. So far, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds have managed just two draws and a pair of points from their opening three fixtures, including a loss to Manchester United that helped to steady the ship for their struggling rivals. As a result, they find themselves closer to the relegation places than the title race, but it’s not too late to turn things around.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, managed to upset Aston Villa in their league opener before serving as something of a punching bag for Manchester City and Arsenal. On paper, even an injury-ravaged Liverpool side should take all three points here but games aren’t played on paper and the two teams head into the match with the Cherries a point and place ahead of the Reds in the table. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday afternoon’s match.