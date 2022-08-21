Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

If Liverpool’s start to the 2022-23 Premier League season has been mildly disappointing, with poor finishing leading to a pair of draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace despite the Reds leading the league in the early going in chance creation, the start of the campaign has been downright disastrous for historic rivals Manchester United. So far under new manager Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have played two games and recorded two losses—and by a combined score of 6-1 against to Brighton and Brentford, two opponents the club’s fans will believe they should be beating more often than not.

Whether that belief is grounded in United’s current reality is almost beside the point, as regardless it adds up to a club that simply isn’t getting the results they and the wider world believe they should. The question for them now is whether it’s down to players, upper management, the ownership—or if their new manager simply isn’t the man they hoped he would be. Now, a game against a Liverpool side that beat them by a historic margin in their two games last year could heap more suffering on them. Or they could flip the narrative and deal an early but significant blow to Liverpool’s title hopes. Whatever happens, stick with TLO for full coverage of Monday’s match.