Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

After stumbling and dropping a pair of points in a season opening draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage, Liverpool return to Anfield for the home opener in week two as Jürgen Klopp’s men look to bounce back against a Crystal Palace side that will be aiming for a top half finish but face a tough opening stretch and lost their own opener to Arsenal.

Liverpool are facing something of a minor injury crisis to start the year, with significant players out in defence, attack, and midfield but the Reds will be favoured to take all three points against a Palace side who themselves have some injury question marks. A win today would put the Reds on four points and keep them within touching distance of early leaders Manchester City and Arsenal, both of whom won their opening two league fixtures and currently lead the pack with six points apiece. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Monday evening’s Premier League kickoff under the lights at Anfield.