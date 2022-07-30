Community Shield 2022 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City face off in English football’s annual curtain raiser, moved to Leicester City’s King Power Stadium from its usual home at Wembley due to the ongoing Women’s Euros which see host England take on Germany on Sunday afternoon. Regardless location, it’s a match whose importance remains something of a conundrum, part pre-season warm-up that doesn’t matter beyond building fitness for what comes next but also a chance at silverware.

Pep Guardiola and the sportswashing project he fronts at City have made a habit of winning it in recent seasons, regularly adding it to the cabinet following their league victories aided by access to more financial resources—and more unearned financial resources—than any other club in England. For Klopp and his challenging Reds, a victory here would be the first in the game since 2006 when as FA Cup winners they beat the previous season’s league champions Chelsea by a score of 2-1. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday afternoon’s match.