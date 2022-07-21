RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

RB LEIPZIG VS LIVERPOOL

| Thursday, July 21st |

Pre-Season | Energy Drink Arena

6:15PM BST/1:15PM EST

Following their brief swing through South-East Asia, Liverpool’s pre-season continues with a trip to Germany and Austria for games against Leipzig and Salzburg as Jürgen Klopp’s Reds work to get up to speed for the 2022-23 season and to integrate new signings Darwin Núñez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.

Thursday could bring with it a first chance for fans to see right back Ramsay in live action after the young Scott missed out on the Asian tour due to a minor knock. Joe Gomez is also included in the travelling squad. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have both stayed behind in Liverpool to continue their own rehabilitation with the duo suffering injuries while on the tour. In goal, Alisson Becker is good to go but second choice stopper Caoimhín Kelleher isn’t available.

A relatively strong line up is expected with four games to go—including the Community Shield against Manchester City—before the new season kicks off, and some starters could go as long as 60 minutes tonight before the Reds head to Austria for a brief pre-season camp and next week’s game against Salzburg.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

RB LEIPZIG

LIVERPOOL

