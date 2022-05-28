Champions League Final 2022: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

It’s been a long season, but the final game of the 2021-22 European football calendar is finally upon us at Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool take on Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid in the Champions League final from Paris in a rematch of the 2018 final that saw Los Blancos cruise to victory following an injury to Reds star forward Mohamed Salah.

For Madrid, it’s a chance to follow up their La Liga title—which they cruised to easily, finishing 13 points ahead of Barcelona and with the chance to rest key players in the final weeks—with the biggest prize in club football for a record 14th time. For Liverpool, it’s a chance to follow up League Cup and FA Cup victories—and a narrow second place finish in the Premier League, where they ended up a point behind Manchester City after fighting to the final week of the season—with their seventh European Cup.

Stick with us on The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday night’s marquee matchup between European giants in the final game of the 2021-22 season.