Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Wolves

Liverpool welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield for the final game of the 2021-22 Premier League season with the title still a possibility, but to even have a realistic chance Jürgen Klopp’s players will need all three points on Sunday in the domestic season’s final round of action. They will also need Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa, who visit Manchester City today for their final game of the season, to earn some kind of a result.

The odds, it’s fair to say, are not in their favour. But there’s a chance, and Liverpool fans will be keeping a close eye on both matches with a chance at their twentieth league title on the line. For Wolves, on the other hand, they currently sit eighth, five points behind West Ham and a Europa Conference League place. Depending on results today, then, they could stay where they are or drop to ninth or tenth. For the players, all that’s left here is pride.

Whatever happens, it’s been an exceptional season for Liverpool and the club’s fans—and a potentially historic one if they can somehow capture the title today and keep their dream of a quadruple alive with the Champions League final against Real Madrid to come next week—so stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the final game of the season.