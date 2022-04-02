Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Watford

With the final international break of the season out of the way, Liverpool are back in action looking to set down a marker in the opening match of round 30 of Premier League action. A win for Jürgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds would see them at least temporarily jump ahead of current leaders Manchester City, who head into the round with a slim one-point advantage in the title chase and face Burnley after Liverpool play Watford.

Watford, meanwhile, know they will end the game in the relegation places regardless the result, as even a victory would see them behind Everton with Liverpool’s struggling local rivals three points ahead of Watford but with an eight goal differential advantage and two games in hand. It’s clear, then, who Saturday’s favourite is.

Now it’s up to that favourite to go out and play their best game, something which Liverpool have at times struggled with both with early kickoffs and coming out of international breaks. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.