Champions League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan

After winning 2-0 in Italy in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, Liverpool welcome Serie A giants Inter Milan to Anfield for the second round as they look to advance to the quarter-finals and keep their dreams of an historic quadruple alive.

Since the first leg, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds have won the League Cup, advanced in the FA Cup, and kept pace with leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. Now, they know that any victory or draw would be enough to see them through to the next round in Europe’s premier cup competition.

Inter, meanwhile, have fallen two points behind AC Milan in Serie A—but they do have a game in hand on their local and title rivals. They’re also half way through a Coppa Italia semi-finals against AC Milan, with the tie nil-nil after the first leg. With the away goal rule no longer in effect they would need to win by two at Anfield to force extra time and by three to advance. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Tuesday night’s match.