Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. West Ham

After their mid-week FA Cup success against Norwich City, it’s back to Premier League action for Jürgen Klopp’s in-form, title challenging Reds as Liverpool welcome David Moyes and West Ham to Anfield in Saturday’s late kickoff.

West Ham remain unexpected contenders in the top four race, currently just two points off Manchester United and with a better goal differential after having played the same number of games. Both, though, are likely to be underdogs to finish in the Champions League places with Arsenal even with West Ham on points and with three games in hand it will likely take quite a string of wins for United and the Hammers to stop the Gunners leapfrogging past them in the coming weeks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are six points off leaders Man City heading into the match with a game in hand and a match still to play against City as we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Keep winning, then, and the title is a genuine possibility. Lose, and the Reds are back to hopping that City slip up. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday’s match.