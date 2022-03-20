FA Cup 2022 Match Coverage: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head on the road for their FA Cup quarter final date against Nottingham Forrest as Jürgen Klopp’s Reds push for a place in the semi finals and to keep their hopes of a historic quadruple alive. Some changes are likely after a mid-week league victory over Arsenal, but a strong lineup including goalkeeper Alisson Becker is expected.

Forest currently stand ninth in the Championship, but just three points off the promotion playoff places and hold as many as three games in hand on some of their rivals. While an automatic promotion is likely out of reach for Steve Cooper’s two-time European Cup winners, a top six finish and entry into the playoffs seems quite achievable.

The last time the two sides met was in the 1998-99 Premier League season when Nottingham were relegated, with Liverpool recording a win and draw against them in that season. Many, though, will remember them most as Liverpool’s opponent at Hillsborough in 1989’s FA Cup semi final that saw 97 Liverpool supporters the victims of a fatal crush caused by police and organizational failures both in the lead-up and aftermath.