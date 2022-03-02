FA Cup 2022 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Norwich City

Following their League Cup triumph against Chelsea over the weekend, Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup and one of the three other trophies Jürgen Klopp’s big red machine are still in the running for as we head towards the final months of the 2021-22 European football season.

Their opponents, Norwich City, are a Premier League side but one that won’t be expected to be in the top flight next season given they sit dead last in the table. They’ve also lost to Liverpool three times already this season, twice in the league and once in the early rounds of the League Cup. The combined scoreline of those three games adds up to a rather lopsided 9-1 in favour of Liverpool.

Klopp is expected to field a heavily, and perhaps entirely, rotated side after his players had to put in 120 minutes of running against Chelsea on Sunday in a nil-nil draw of a final that was eventually decided in an 11-10 penalty shootout. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night’s match under the lights at Anfield.