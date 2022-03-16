Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to London to take on Arsenal under the lights at the Emirates in the week’s headlining Premier League match between Jürgen Klopp’s title-chasing Reds and Mikel Arteta’s top four favourite Gunners.

A victory in what is Liverpool’s game in hand on Manchester City could claw them back to within a single point of the sportswashing front of a human rights abusing petrostate as the season heads into its final stretch—and with a game against City still to play meaning that they would hold their title future in their own hands with a win tonight.

Arsenal, though, are no pushovers and look as good as they have at any time since Arsene Wenger departed the club. They currently sit in fourth a point ahead of Man United and three clear of West Ham but with three games in hand on their top four competitors. A win tonight would solidify their position, but even without that they look the likeliest of the sides behind City, Liverpool, and Chelsea to earn a Champions League place.

Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday evening’s heavyweight clash.