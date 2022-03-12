Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Brighton vs. Liverpool

After narrowly advancing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League mid-week following a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan that saw Liverpool through on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline, the Reds are back in Premier League action against Brighton & Hove Albion as Jürgen Klopp’s men look to keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League—and keep their hopes of a historic quadruple alive.

Their hosts on Saturday are in a bad run of form, having lost their last four games to teams spanning the table—Newcastle, Aston Villa, Burnley, and Man United—with their last victory having come a full month ago against Watford. It’s a run that sees the Seagulls slipping down the table but still likely nowhere near the relegation battle, as they currently sit 13th and a dozen points clear of the drop. Still, results will need to improve at some point for them or they could find themselves in that conversation.

Liverpool on the other hand are once again six points back of City but with a game in hand—and a game still to play against the sportswashing front for a human rights abusing petrostate. Nothing less than a win on Saturday, then, will do for them. Stick with the Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.