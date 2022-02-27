League Cup Final 2022 Match Coverage: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Wembley for the 2022 League Cup Final, otherwise known as the Carabao Cup Final for sponsorship purposes, with the Blues looking to follow up their victory in the Club World Cup with some domestic silverware while the Reds look to win their first trophy of the year—with the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League also still in play for Jürgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds have been in stellar form in 2022, with their only dropped points in seven league games so far in the new year a draw against today’s opponents on January 2nd while in the FA Cup they have advanced to the fifth round where they will face Norwich City mid-week and in the Champions League they’re up 2-0 against Inter Milan after having played the first half of their Round of 16 tie against the best side in Italy.

Chelsea currently sit ten points behind the Reds in the league and have won two, drawn three, and lost one of their past six league games. They will face Lutton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup mid-week and are up 2-0 on Lille after the first half of their Round of 16 Champions League tie. They’re also in the news this due to owner Roman Abramovich’s key role in the rise to power of Russia president Vladimir Putin as he wages an unprovoked war of aggression against neighbour Ukraine.