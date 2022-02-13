Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Burnley vs. Liverpool

After a dominant display against Leicester City mid-week that saw the Reds take all three points, Liverpool continue to try to keep pace with title favourites Manchester City as they take on a Burnley side to the surprise of many have found themselves at the very back of the Premier League pack in the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool have won their last three in the league and with the expected returns of Sadio Mané and Jordan Henderson this weekend—the former having returned from his AFCoN celebrations with Senegal and the latter having missed Thursday with a sore back—Jürgen Klopp looks likely to have no injured or otherwise missing first team players for the first time in recent memory.

Burnley, on the other hand, have drawn their last three and sit on just 14 points for the season, four points from safety—though Sean Dyche’s truculent side do have two games in hand on 17th place Newcastle and as many as four games in hand on some of the other clubs in this season’s relegation battle.