Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

After returning to action with a League Cup loss against Manchester City before Christmas, Liverpool resume post-World Cup play in the Premier League by way of a Boxing Day match against Aston Villa as the Reds look to get their league season on track after unexpectedly struggling through the opening months of the 2022-23 campaign.

Jürgen Klopp’s Reds resume league play in sixth, seven points back of current fourth-place holders Tottenham but with a game in hand on Spurs as well as on surprise third-place Newcastle a point ahead. Meanwhile, it’s been less than expected for Aston Villa as well, who find themselves in 12th under Unai Emery after the ex-Sevilla and Arsenal manager took over from Steven Gerrard at the end of October, with theex-Red’s move to the Premier League in retrospect coming too soon and setting back what had at the time appeared a promising fledgling managerial career.

