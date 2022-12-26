 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Contributors: Liverpool Offside Staff
After returning to action with a League Cup loss against Manchester City before Christmas, Liverpool resume post-World Cup play in the Premier League by way of a Boxing Day match against Aston Villa as the Reds look to get their league season on track after unexpectedly struggling through the opening months of the 2022-23 campaign.

Jürgen Klopp’s Reds resume league play in sixth, seven points back of current fourth-place holders Tottenham but with a game in hand on Spurs as well as on surprise third-place Newcastle a point ahead. Meanwhile, it’s been less than expected for Aston Villa as well, who find themselves in 12th under Unai Emery after the ex-Sevilla and Arsenal manager took over from Steven Gerrard at the end of October, with theex-Red’s move to the Premier League in retrospect coming too soon and setting back what had at the time appeared a promising fledgling managerial career.

Whatever happens on Monday afternoon, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.

