League Cup 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Derby County

From perennial favorites to challenge for promotion to the Premier League to fighting it out in League One, it's been a rapid and unexpected fall from grace for Derby County with financial mismanagement leaving them an entire league bellow where they might reasonably have expected to be. A League Cup tie against Liverpool and a visit to Anfield, though, offers the seven place Rams a shot at a little upset glory against what's likely to be a heavily changed Liverpool side.

For the Reds, a 2-1 victory over Tottenham on the weekend following last week's Champions League win against Napoli has lifted spirits after a pair of tough league losses, and Derby offers the chance to take another positive step before the English season is put on pause for the World Cup when the players head to Qatar to help with that nation's sportswashing efforts at the behest of money-hungry FIFA. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night's match under the lights at Anfield.