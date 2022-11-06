Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Tottenham vs. Liverpool

After winning the 15th point of their successful Champions League group stage campaign mid-week, Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday once again looking to get their stumbling season on track. Their last two domestic outings have seen them suffer a shock 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest and a 2-1 defeat against Leeds United that was mostly shocking for the fact that their relegation-threatened opponents likely deserved the result. Currently, the Reds sit a dismal 9th after 12 games, a full ten points back of third-place Tottenham.

As for London’s Hotspurs, on the whole Antonio Conte has his side looking like top four favourites in England, though in their past three games they have suffered defeats to Newcastle and at Manchester United while only barely beating out Bournemouth. Still, despite those recent struggles they have to be considered favourites heading into the match based on how the season so far has played out. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of and reaction to the match.