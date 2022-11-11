Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.

Oh, and Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup. It’s at Anfield. And it’s against Southampton. Who have a new manager and will be trying to claw their way out of the relegation zone while Jürgen Klopp’s Reds—currently stuck in eighth after a poor start to the season—will be hoping that a win and the right results elsewhere sees them head into the break as high as sixth.