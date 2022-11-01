Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Napoli

While Liverpool have floundered in the Premier League this season, they’ve remained competitive in Europe where they’ve qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League and play their final group stage game on Tuesday evening with an outside chance of beating Napoli to first in their group. It’s a long-shot, with the first three tiebreakers head-to-head points, goal difference, and goals scored and the Serie A side having won the first game 4-1 while the fourth tiebreaker is overall goal difference where Napoli currently have a seven goal advantage.

Still, stranger things have happened in games that don’t matter—though it may well be that Liverpool’s main focus in a game that doesn’t matter with advancement secured will be on the weekend and their league showdown with Tottenham, currently in third and a full ten points clear of the 9th-place Reds. Napoli, meanwhile, are five points clear at the top of Serie A and may have half an eye to their own next league opponents—the side that’s five points back of them in second, Atalanta. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Tuesday night’s match.