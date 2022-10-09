Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

After appearing to take a step in the right direction mid-week against Rangers in European action, Liverpool are back in Premier League action looking to get their season on track after something of a stumbling start to the 2022-23 campaign. It’s no easy task for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, though, with their opponents Arsenal leading the league heading into the matchweek having appeared to have finally taken the next step this season under manager Mikel Arteta. Nobody had more points after eight rounds than Arsenal, who stand on 21—though with Man City playing and winning on Saturday, the Gunners are slotted back into second place at least for the time being.

Liverpool currently sit a disappointing tenth with just ten points, though they will have played one less game than many English clubs as one of the teams that had two games postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth instead of just one. Even winning that game in hand would have them at best in seventh place, just ahead of Man United but behind Brighton and Newcastle—and quite some way off the title race they were expected to be in the thick of.