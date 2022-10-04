Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Rangers

After two weeks without football of any kind and a full month without any Premier League games, Liverpool returned to action over the weekend but they could only manage a draw against Brighton as what has been a difficult start to the 2022-23 season—a year in which Jürgen Klopp’s Reds were expected to challenge on all fronts but instead find themselves adrift in the league and in a fight in their Champions League group—continues.

Now they return to European action, welcoming Scottish Premiership side Rangers to Anfield for the first time while knowing that nothing less than three points will do if they wish to keep control of their destiny in their group—and to improve the mood following another sub-par result. The players will need to find a way be at their best under the lights at Anfield, as will the supporters, who Klopp has called on to help his side through their difficult spell. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Tuesday night’s match.