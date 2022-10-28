Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leeds United

After Liverpool bounced back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat in the league to Nottingham Forest with a 3-0 victory over Ajax in Europe that secured their place in the Champions League knockout rounds, the Reds are back in Premier League action as they welcome Leeds United to Anfield in Saturday’s late kickoff. While Liverpool’s struggles see them sitting eighth after 11 games, five points off the top four and 12 behind surprise leaders Arsenal, Leeds have had an even rougher go to start their second season back in the top flight.

Jesse Marsch’s side have won just two of their 11 games players so far and sit in 18th place on 9 points. They’ve lost four on the bounce and last recorded a point in a draw against Aston Villa on the 2nd of October. Their last victory in the league was a shock win over Chelsea on August 21st. Nottingham’s victory over the Reds last weekend, though, will give the Lillywhites hope as they take on Jürgen Klopp’s men. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday evening’s match.