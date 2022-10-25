Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Ajax vs. Liverpool

Liverpool have ended up well below expectation in the Premier League to start the 2022-23 season, starting the year as title hopefuls and slumping to eighth place after eleven games despite the brief respite and moment of hope brought about by their recent victory over Manchester City. In Europe, though, the situation is slightly more hopeful. There, in the Champions League, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds sit second in Group A, six points clear of third-place Ajax with two rounds to play.

They also currently hold a goal differential of ten. Their position isn’t unassailable, as defeats at Ajax and then at home to Napoli could see them sent to the Europa league if the margin of the losses is big enough, but they’re about as comfortable as one can be after four rounds having not mathematically secured advancement. The goal for tomorrow, then, is simple: don’t lose. If they manage at least that, they’re through to the knockout rounds. For Ajax on the other hand, anything less than a win—and preferably a sizeable one—will end their Champions League campaign. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday’s match.