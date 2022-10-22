Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

After a difficult first two months of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool’s last three games have seen the Reds looking something like back to their best between a comprehensive 7-1 demolition of Rangers in Champions League action, a fiery victory over title favourites Manchester City in the league, and then a well managed win over West Ham. Add it all up and it doesn’t seem entirely crazy to ask if just maybe Jürgen Klopp’s dominant Red machine is back.

They’ll get a chance to prove it on Saturday when they travel to face newly promoted Nottingham Forest, back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and managed by former Liverpool academy boss Steve Cooper. The Tricky Trees invested heavily over the summer, including signing Liverpool fullback Neco Williams in a £17M deal, but so far at least the results haven’t been there on the pitch and they currently sit dead last with just six points to show from their 11 games played. Whatever happens on Saturday, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.