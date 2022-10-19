Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. West Ham

After turning in their best performance of the season so far to see off presumptive title favourites and petulant sportswashers Manchester City over the weekend, Liverpool look to continue to build their momentum in mid-week Premier League action as Jürgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds welcome David Moyes and West Ham to Anfield with a chance to push all the way up to fifth place in the league with a victory and the right results elsewhere.

Liverpool aren’t the only side off to an unexpectedly poor start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, though, and West Ham will similarly be looking to use tonight’s game to find their form and at least start heading in the right direction, with the Hammers—who have consistently challenged for the European places in recent seasons under Moyes—currently sat in 13th, two points off the Reds who before kickoff stand 9th in the table. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night’s Premier League match under the lights at Anfield.