Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Rangers vs. Liverpool

Last week, Liverpool appeared to have taken a step in the right direction as they eased past Glasgow’s Rangers in Champions League action. That positive result was soon followed by defeat in the league at Arsenal and another wave of injured stars in what has quickly turned into something of a seemingly cursed season for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, expected to push for the Premier League title and instead adrift and seemingly well out of the running after two months of action.

While the side unexpectedly look to be in a tough battle to even finish top four in the Premier League, things are a little more positive in Europe and a second victory over Rangers tonight on the back of two wins and a loss in their first three Champions League matches would seem likely to all but mathematically ensure a place for them in the knockout rounds. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday’s night’s European tie under the lights from Ibrox.