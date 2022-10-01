Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Brighton

It’s been the better part of a month without Premier League football for Liverpool with two league games postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. And it’s been two weeks without senior men’s football of any kind for the Reds thanks to the final international break ahead of this winter’s sportswashing World Cup from Qatar. Finally, though, Jürgen Klopp’s stumbling title hopefuls are back in action to kick off the month of October as they head south to take on a now Graham Potter-less Brighton and Hove Albion and their new caretaker, Roberto De Zerbi, in Saturday Premier League action.

Brighton were another one of the sides with two games delayed que to the death of the Queen, with their match against Bournemouth postponed in the immediate wake of her passing and their game the following weekend against Crystal Palace postponed due to policing issues surrounding the monarch’s funeral. With no European games for the Seagulls, it means they haven’t played at all since September 4th and that today will mark the debut of their new manager. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.