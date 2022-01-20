League Cup 2022 Semi-Final Coverage: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

After a nil-nil draw in the first leg that has to be counted as a disappointment for Liverpool given Jürgen Klopp’s Reds spent most of it up a man on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, it’s time for round two of the League Cup semi-final as the two sides compete to see who will get to face Chelsea in the final on February 27th.

With Arsenal getting rid of first team players in the transfer market and missing others through injury and absence, their Premier League game over the weekend was forced to be postponed due to just a single positive Covid test leaving them short of league minimums for fielding an competitive team.

Given the first leg of the semi-final had been postponed at Liverpool’s request when half the squad was unavailable due to Covid protocols following the return of a slew of false positives from an independent lab, there were widespread reports that Arsenal would seek to delay the second leg kickoff.

The game, though, will go ahead