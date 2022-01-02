Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

The Reds head without to London to take on Chelsea without Jürgen Klopp, with the Liverpool manager isolating following a positive Covid test along with a number of players and staff members as the club struggle to deal with an outbreak.

Chelsea themselves have struggled with Covid of late, though the Blues appear largely to have gotten past their outbreak. Along with a number of key injuries, though, it will be far from straightforward for Thomas Tuchel to construct his side—and a falling out with £100M summer signing Romelu Lukaku won’t help.

The result is likely to be two sides far from their managers’ first choice as the two clubs fight for a win with both trying to keep up with Manchester City with the sportswashing public relations wing of a human rights abusing petrostate starting to pull away at the front of the pack, threatening to win their fourth Premier League title in five years.

