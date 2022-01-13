League Cup 2022 Semi-Final Coverage: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

After seeing what would have been the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed last week after the return of a slew of positive Covid tests, Liverpool welcome the Gunners to Anfield for the first half of the home-and-home tie with leg two now set for the Emirates next Thursday.

For Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, players like Alisson Becker and Trent Alexnder-Arnold are back and available and could be in line to start as they look to find their rhythm after time spent in isolation. However, there is still likely be room for a few of the youth and fringe first team players who have been regulars in the earlier rounds of England’s second cup competition.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will also have some question marks due to injury, positive Covid tests, and the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations that sees big name players away on international duty for the month of January for both clubs. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Thursday night’s cup tie under the lights at Anfield.