 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
AC Milan v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Champions League 2021-22 Match Coverage: AC Milan vs. Liverpool

Contributors: epicskyline, Audun Manum, and Noel Chomyn
/ new

Liverpool head to the San Siro to round out their Champions League group stage with first place already secured in the group and little to play for but the pride of a perfect record. They take on an AC Milan that lead Serie A but have struggled in Europe this season, but who could still finish second with a victory on Tuesday evening depending on the result of the FC Porto vs. Atletico Madrid match. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of tonight’s game.

4 Total Updates Since
Dec 6, 2021, 2:18pm GMT