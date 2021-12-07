Champions League 2021-22 Match Coverage: AC Milan vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to the San Siro to round out their Champions League group stage with first place already secured in the group and little to play for but the pride of a perfect record. They take on an AC Milan that lead Serie A but have struggled in Europe this season, but who could still finish second with a victory on Tuesday evening depending on the result of the FC Porto vs. Atletico Madrid match. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of tonight’s game.
Dec 6, 2021, 2:18pm GMT
Dec 6, 2021, 2:18pm GMT
December 7
Klopp on Salah Contract: These Things Take Time
Mohamed Salah is the best football player in the world so everybody wants to know if he’s going to sign a new Liverpool deal.
December 7
Kostas Tsimikas On Life At Liverpool And Being the ‘Greek Scouser’
The Greek international has enjoyed a good start to his Liverpool career.
December 6
Preview: AC Milan vs. Liverpool
The Reds send the B-squad to wrap up the Group of Death.
December 6
Klopp Talk: “We Have to Rotate and We Will Rotate”
The Liverpool manager is promising rotation for Tuesday’s game against AC Milan—but says he won’t change the entire starting eleven.